Aid Convoys Enters Gaza As Truce Starts

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- A convoy of about 200 aid lorries – the largest daily entry into the Gaza Strip since the first Israeli strikes on October 7 – entered the enclave on Friday morning after a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas movement came into effect.The truce included a large increase in daily aid deliveries, which used to total about 500 a day before the war on Gaza began.

