Meeting Between Cuban Vice President And Prime Minister Of Rwanda


11/24/2023 5:18:58 AM

On the night of November 20, Rwandan Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente hosted Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa.

The meeting with the Rwandan executive leader allowed for an in-depth exchange on the achievements and challenges of both countries on the path to building prosperous, inclusive societies with high social justice.

The Cuban leader highlighted the economic results of the African country and the interest that this example of economic and social progress arouses for Cuba.

Both leaders evaluated areas of interest to promote mutually advantageous cooperation between Cuba and Rwanda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cuba's Representative Office Abroad.

