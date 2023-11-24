Ruling Parties Of Rwanda And Cuba Advocate Strengthening Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On November 21, at the closing meeting of the official visit program to Rwanda, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa was hosted at the headquarters of the Rwandan Patriotic Front by its Vice Chairperson Consolee Uwimana.

This meeting is part of the efforts of both government parties to strengthen their bilateral relations and contribute to promoting cooperation between both countries.

The Cuban leader extended an invitation to the vice chairperson of the Rwandan party to visit the island and continue evaluating areas of joint work.

For her part, the Rwandan counterpart praised the history of resilience of the Cuban people and the example it sets for the world.

