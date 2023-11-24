Seychelles And India To Further Collaboration In Priority Areas

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, was received on Thursday 23rd

November 2023, by the Minister for External Affairs of India, Honourable Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Discussions between the two Ministers focused on the further strengthening of the bilateral relations between Seychelles and India, as well as regional and international issues of interest to both countries. During the meeting, the two sides signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), one for grant financing by India for the implementation of high impact community development projects for the total amount of SR 42 million, and an MOU for Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports.

The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and his delegation, which consists of Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche, Seychelles High Commissioner to India, and officials of the Foreign Affairs Department, also visited the Lalit Suri Hospitality School where discussions were held with Mr. Vivek Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, on future collaboration in the tourism field.

Minister Radegonde also had fruitful interactions with the three Seychelles Honorary Consuls in India, namely Mr. Sesha Sai from Chennai, Mr. Reddy Vasu Venkate from Bengaluru and Mr. Nandu Belani from Kolkata.

The visit of Minister Radegonde to India will pave the way to consolidate further the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.