Suntec India Wins The Prestigious 2023 Clutch Global & Clutch Champion Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 22, 2023 – SunTec India has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Global and Clutch Champion winner, distinguishing the company as a top global leader in BPO and IT outsourcing that delivers outstanding value and service. As a double award recipient, SunTec India secured a position in the elite top 10% of Clutch-ranked companies this year.



The Clutch Global and Clutch Champion awards identify leading service providers based on in-depth client reviews, ability to deliver, and market presence.



“It's an honor to earn these highly-coveted recognitions from Clutch this year,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India.“Our entire organization is focused on enabling excellence for our global clients every day. We're proud that the Clutch community has recognized these efforts and the caliber of work our team delivers.”



In addition to the prestige of being named a top B2B company globally and in India by Clutch, SunTec India has proven yet again that they are a truly exceptional company making an impact worldwide.

“We look forward to spreading the word about our double win,” added Rohit.“And most importantly, continuing to drive meaningful outcomes for organizations worldwide.”



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company with over 8,530 clients from across 50 countries and over 1500+ full-time employees. The company has several accreditations and certifications, including AWS partnership, Shopify partnership, CMMI-3 certification, HIPAA-compliance, Microsoft partnership, and ISO certifications for data security and quality. SunTec also has a renowned presence across top B2B directories and review platforms, like Clutch.



It has been providing end-to-end support to businesses worldwide with its primary offerings related to data, eCommerce, web & app development, digital publishing, and online marketing services. They can be reached at .

Company :-SunTec India

User :- Rohit Bhateja

Email :

Phone :-5852830055

Url :-