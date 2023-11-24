A1qa Soars Into The Finals Of Three Categories At The North American Software Testing Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa, a next-gen QA and software testing provider with a rich history spanning two decades, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements as a finalist in three categories at the North American Software Testing Awards:



Best Test Automation Project – Functional



Testing Team of the Year



Leading Supplier of Products and Services.



The awards program celebrates companies, teams, and individuals for their contributions to advancing the quality engineering field in North America.



a1qa made it to the finals of the Best Test Automation Project – Functional by helping a leading company of lab equipment and analytical instruments for scientists expedite an IT solutions' delivery by aiding them to shift to the Agile model and automating regression tests.



To clinch a spot in the Testing Team of the Year category, a1qa demonstrated comprehensive QA support for a US-based developer of a 3D avatar social app. By enhancing the client's in-house test automation workflows and performing functional testing, the QA experts allowed the customer to ensure uninterrupted software launches, decrease QA expenses, and grow revenue.



And finally, a1qa was recognized in the Leading Supplier of Products and Services category by demonstrating that:



a1qa puts customers in the core of its business, prioritizes their needs throughout the entire development life cycle, and offers a comprehensive suite of QA services to aid clients in meeting their objectives.



a1qa adheres to ISO 9001/27001 standards and incorporates ISTQB-based processes to always deliver services of the highest quality.



a1qa promptly responds to changes and ensures business continuity regardless of the circumstances.



a1qa provides a customized scaling approach and quick access to multi-year QA professionals to ensure adaptability to evolving project requirements.



“With need-driven quality assurance, companies of any scale can spot issues with IT products in the earliest development stages, optimize operational expenditure, and accelerate time to market. With decades of experience in QA, we know effective approaches to help businesses attain these objectives and solve any industry-related challenges.



We'd like to thank the judges of the North American Software Testing Awards for acknowledging us as a finalist in three categories and thus recognizing our commitment to ensuring failsafe app operation and contribution to meeting clients' business goals,” Michael Urbanovich, Head of testing department at a1qa, shared his opinion.



In addition, a1qa has become the sponsor of the Most Innovative Project category at the North American Software Testing Awards 2023.



This is not the first time a1qa has been recognized by North American Software Testing Awards. They secured a spot as a finalist at the North American Software Testing Awards in the Best Overall Testing Project - Retail and Best Test Automation Project (Functional) categories in 2021 as well as the Best Overall Testing Project – Finance nomination in 2022.



About a1qa



Being an international, pure-play QA and software testing provider with a 20-year track record, a1qa has completed 1,500+ projects for companies across 10+ industries, including BFSI, IT and software development, telecommunications, and eCommerce. By providing comprehensive QA support, 1,100+ QA experts help clients grow revenue, reduce churn rates, boost CX, and expedite app releases. a1qa's quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015 standards.



