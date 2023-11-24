-->


Anti-France Protestors Raise Azerbaijan's Flag In New Caledonia (VIDEO)


11/24/2023 5:15:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A protest rally against France is taking place in New Caledonia, Trend reports.

During the rally, along with the flag of New Caledonia, the flag of Azerbaijan was raised.

Despite demands from the French police to remove the Azerbaijani flag, the protesters refused to comply.

Will be updated

