Anti-France Protestors Raise Azerbaijan's Flag In New Caledonia (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.
A protest rally
against France is taking place in New Caledonia, Trend reports.
During the rally, along with the flag of New Caledonia, the flag
of Azerbaijan was raised.
Despite demands from the French police to remove the Azerbaijani
flag, the protesters refused to comply.
Will be updated
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.