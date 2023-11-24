Azerbaijan And UNECE Debate Trans-Caspian Corridor Digitization Roadmap Accomplishment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan and
the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have
discussed the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Corridor
digitalization roadmap, Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with UNECE Executive
Secretary Tatiana Molcean during SPECA week (the UN Special Program
for the Economies of Central Asia) held in Baku.
At the meeting, the implementation of Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as close
cooperation within the SPECA program, were noted. SPECA Week held
in Baku is useful in terms of developing relations between
Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the trade and economic
sphere, digitalization of transport infrastructure, transition to a
'green' economy, energy, and other spheres. Azerbaijan's efforts in
this regard were highly appreciated.
The sides exchanged views on priority directions of
Azerbaijan-UNECE cooperation and agenda issues, development of
trade, innovations, and public-private partnerships, prospects of
relations within the SPECA region, and opportunities for the
implementation of the roadmap for digitalization of the
Trans-Caspian Corridor.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
