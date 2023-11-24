Azerbaijan Holds Foundation Laying Ceremony For Soltanli Village In Jabrayil District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. A solemn
ceremony of laying the foundation of Soltanli village (Jabrayil
district in Karabakh), liberated from Armenian occupation, was
held, Trend reports.
The ceremony was attended by special representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and
Zangilan districts of East Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev,
Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of
the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar
Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter
Szijjártó, as well as the residents of the village.
The general plan of the village was developed by the Hungarian
KESZ Holding together with the Main State Design Institute -
"Azermemarproject", by order of the State Committee for Urban
Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The village is located close to
Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband strategic highway.
Will be updated
