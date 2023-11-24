Russian Army Injures 1,148 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 24, 510 children have been killed and more than 1,148 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full scale invasion.

“More than 1,658 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of November 24, 2023, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 510 children were killed and more than 1,148 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region - 492, Kharkiv region - 304, Kherson region – 139, Kyiv region - 129, Zaporizhzhia region – 100, Mykolaiv region - 97, Dnipropetrovsk region – 96, Chernihiv region – 72, and Luhansk region – 67.

On November 23, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson city.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and 11 more, including two children, were injured in Kherson region on November 23.

Photo is illustrative