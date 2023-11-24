Another Canadian Province Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Atlantic Canadian province of Prince Edward Island has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide against Ukrainians.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Prince Edward Island legislators unanimously voted
in favor of the relevant bill at its third and final reading.
Prince Edward Island will join other provinces in recognizing the Ukrainian famine as an act of genocide, the text of the bill reads. Read also:
Prince Edward Island legislators also decided to designate the fourth Saturday of each
November as Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day.
Back in 2008, the Canadian government recognized the Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
