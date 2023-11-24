Ambassador: About 800 Ukrainians Arrive In Germany Per Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is not currently seeing an influx of Ukrainian refugees, with about 800 people arriving in the country every month.

This was announced by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"Currently, we do not observe the flow of refugees from Ukraine. But we notice that Ukrainians are still coming to German , primarily from Poland. It is estimated that about 800 people arrive every month," the diplomat said.

He reminded that over a million Ukrainians currently live in Germany. The German Ambassador noted that they are welcome in Germany and are supported as much as possible.

"These people are also a great asset for the future, because in the future they will be a bridge between Germany and Ukraine. Just take the fact that 200,000 Ukrainian children go to school in Germany, learn German there and get to know our country very well. This will inspire our future cooperation not only in the economy, but also in culture and other areas," Jaeger said.

Ambassador: Ukraine's accession to EU will have great benefits for both Berlin and Kyiv

The German ambassador noted that Ukrainian refugees now receive virtually the same social benefits as the local population in need.

"We believe that this is justified. We are currently discussing whether there are areas where these payments need to be adjusted.

I'll give you a small example: if someone lives in a dormitory, they get electricity there, and then they don't need additional payments for electricity. However, people from Ukraine can count on the fact that they will continue to receive proper support in Germany," the diplomat assured.

He informed that almost 20% of able-bodied Ukrainian refugees are currently employed. According to the ambassador, this may be due to the fact that 60% of Ukrainians are still participating in language and integration courses.

"This is good in itself, as it allows these people to enter the labor market at a qualified level," the ambassador said.

Jaeger also said that last year the German government spent 2 billion euros on payments for Ukrainians in Germany, and this year this figure could reach 2.75 billion euros.

"We see this as part of our larger overall support for Ukraine's fight for freedom," he said.

As reported, according to Eurostat, as of September 30, 2023, 4 million 186.17 thousand people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war had temporary protection status in the EU.