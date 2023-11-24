Bulgarian Specialist To Hold Master Class For Azerbaijani Gymnastics Coaches

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Bulgarian specialist Siyana Gojonova will conduct a master class
for Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches.
The master class will be held on November 24 at the National
Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.
The world champion will conduct theoretical and practical
courses in aerobic gymnastics for coaches working with gymnasts
aged 11-13 years.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.
The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a
completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics
events did not remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.