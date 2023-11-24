Culture Ministry Appoints New Director To Ganja State Philharmonic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The renowned opera singer, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, has been appointed director of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

He was appointed to this position by the corresponding order of the Culture Ministry, Adil Karimli, Azernews reports.

Ramil Gasimov was born on December 10, 1984, in Baku. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts with a bachelor's degree in opera and chamber singing.

Gasimov graduated from the Georgian Music Academy with a master's degree in vocals and from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He started his professional stage activity in 1999 as a leading soloist at the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Musical Comedy (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre).

Since 2004, he has been a soloist of the J. Jahangirov Choir of Azerbaijan State Television. Since 2015, he has been the director of the Azerbaijani TV channel "Mədəniyyət".

In 2020–2022, he worked as the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace.