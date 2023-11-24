NUR Art House Display Stunning Art Pieces

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
NUR Art House has opened a group exhibition within StART
project.
The exhibition was organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan
with the support of NUR Art House and NGO Səyahət to unleash the
creative potential of young people, support and promote young
artists and present their work to a wide audience and the art
community, etc, Azernews reports.
Around 28 artists and sculptors showcased their art pieces at
the exhibition, curated by Samira Faizova.
Among them are Malak Abbaszadeh, Samira Mukhtarova, Intizar
Yolchuyeva, Lyaman Naghiyeva, Vusala Suleymanova, Naila
Maharramova, Ayla Radjabova, Nigar Aliyeva, Farid Rzayev, Aliyar
Allahverdiyev, Fidan Hasanova, Asmar Azadi, Maryam Shirin, Nargiz
Geryusheva, Chinara Ahmadova, Maryam Kiblayeva, Fidan Valizadeh,
Sevinj Gadimova, Linara Akmeeva, Leyla Hasanzadeh, Fidan Alimova,
Sabina Iskandar, Aliya Matkazina, Sabina Guliyeva, Naila Aslanova,
Ekhtiram Rustamov, Sevda Rustamova, Reykhan Maharramova.
The exhibition included art works in different styles, all
united by the passion for art and the burning desire to create
beauty and the search for new forms of expression.
Note that Arts Council Azerbaijan attaches great importance to
the presentation of art works by young artists.
Through such exhibitions, the organization aims at increasing
interest in art among the younger generation
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
