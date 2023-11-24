Date Of OPEC+ Meeting Changed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The date of the OPEC+ meeting, which was to be held in Vienna on
November 26, has been postponed.
According to Azernews, the meeting will be held on November 30
in an online format. It will discuss the reduction of oil
production and its price on the world market.
