Date Of OPEC+ Meeting Changed


11/24/2023 5:14:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The date of the OPEC+ meeting, which was to be held in Vienna on November 26, has been postponed.

According to Azernews, the meeting will be held on November 30 in an online format. It will discuss the reduction of oil production and its price on the world market.

