President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with the President of
the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.