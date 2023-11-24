President Ilham Aliyev Addresses SPECA Summit In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Summit of heads of state and government of the Member States
of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia – SPECA has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
attending the Summit.
President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and
government participating in the Summit.
They posed together for a group photo.
The head of state is addressing the Summit.
