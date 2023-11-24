-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Addresses SPECA Summit In Baku


11/24/2023 5:14:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government participating in the Summit.

They posed together for a group photo.

The head of state is addressing the Summit.

MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search