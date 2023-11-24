President: Azerbaijan Invested Billions Of Dollars In Its Transportation Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have succeeded in creating a favourable investment climate
in our country. 310 billion USD have been invested in Azerbaijan in
the last 20 years, nearly 200 billion USD of which are invested in
the non-oil sector of our economy,” the President of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, said while addressing the Summit of the United
Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA),
Azernews reports.
“In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in
its transportation infrastructure, becoming one of Eurasia's
transportation and logistics hubs located along the East-West and
North-South transportation corridors,” the head of state added.
