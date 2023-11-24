Hamas-Israel Truce Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 24 (NNN-WAFA) – The first temporary humanitarian truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force in the Gaza Strip today.

The agreement entered into force at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), and it was reported that there were no Israeli aircraft flying over the Gaza Strip.

This is scheduled to be followed by the release of 13 Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip at 4:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

The agreement is the first truce between the two sides since Oct 7, after weeks of mediation by Qatar and Egypt.– NNN-WAFA