Kuwait Holds 46Th Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Nov 24 (NNN-KUNA) – The ongoing 46th Kuwait International Book Fair, held in the country's Hawalli Governorate, has seen the participation of 486 publishing houses from 29 countries and regions.

The book fair, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run until Dec 2, is being held in three halls, covering an area of 18,000 square metres.

The China Intercontinental Communication Centre (CICC) also participated in the fair.

During his visit to CICC's booth, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, Zhang Jianwei said, Kuwaiti readers are very fond of coming here to purchase Chinese books, which introduce Chinese tradition and culture in Arabic and English.

Textbooks for learning Chinese were also on display during the event.

The book fair is sponsored by Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and organised by Kuwait's Ministry of Information, Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.– NNN-KUNA

