Imams In Bannu Demand Ban On Girls' Sports, Cite Cultural Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Imams (religious scholars) from mosques and madrassas in the Bannu district have demanded a prohibition on girls participating in sports competitions organized by educational institutions, labeling it as indecent. They have threatened to initiate a protest movement unless the ban on girls' sports is implemented.

We are not against girl child education

In a joint statement following the meeting, Qari Gul Azim and Maulana Jalal Shah clarified that they are not opposed to girls' education. However, they objected to the practice of educational authorities sending girls to play sports in sports complexes where they wear sports attire, potentially leading to inappropriate situations with unauthorized male presence.

They emphasized that the esteemed parents and scholars in Bannu would not tolerate such practices. The religious leaders demanded that the administration and educational institutions refrain from sending girls from medical colleges, universities, schools, and other educational institutes for sports. If this continues, they warned of launching a protest movement, adding that it is their responsibility to identify and counter conspiracies against societal values, Islam, and culture.

The family park in Bannu was also closed

Previously, the religious community in Bannu had initiated a protest to close the family park in response to which it was subsequently closed for women. A few months ago, clerics in Domel had announced the prohibition of women's entry without a male companion in Domel Bazaar.

Shahida Begum, a Bannu social worker advocating for women's rights, expressed concern over the restrictions imposed on women in the region, emphasizing that women play a crucial role in society, and such limitations negatively impact women's rights. Despite efforts to address women's issues while respecting cultural norms, ongoing restrictions pose challenges for women in Bannu.