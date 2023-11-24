Benefit Continues: Beautify Photos Via Leawo Photoins At Lower Cost During The Black Friday Shopping Season

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Nov 24, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The Thanksgiving holiday is almost over, and it's just be on Black Friday shopping season. Leawo rolled out 2023 Thanksgiving Promo several days ago, but this campaign will be going on until Dec. 15th coming up with Black Friday deals with bigger discounts. Except for a 93% off video downloader package, there is a 50% off photo solution combo - PhotoIns that is available at $54.97 for a lifetime plan now. Meanwhile, each tool is 40% off for a single purchase. Brief introductions of each tool are described below.

- Photo Enhancer : If people want to fix exposure issues, create a beautiful sky, remove haziness, beautify portrait photos, or improve photos with vivid colors, this enhancer is helpful. It supports automatically improving the quality of a batch of photos in 1-click. What's more, issues caused by compression, distortion, chromatic aberration and vignetting on images can be fixed perfectly. Users can process RAW files with an auto lens correction feature via this tool.

- Photo BG Remover : The main function of this tool is to remove the photo background automatically in batch and change the background in clicks, with no limit on quantity and size. Manual adjustment for precise background removal and editing under various effects are supported. Users can customize photo background by changing it to a solid color or any photo, as well as extract transparent objects from photos.

- Photo Enlarger : This AI-powered image upscaler is used to downscale/upscale image resolution in batch with 5x hardware acceleration and maintain clarity and sharpness or provide better quality. It helps remove noise and mist automatically or manually and enhance image quality through contrast and brightness.

Finally, this comprehensive package provides three versions for choice: free trial, registered version, and expired version. The expired version is the same as the free trial version. Moreover, Leawo offers highly promoted sales at discounted prices more than the turkey day during this shopping season. Participants can take 30% off coupons for all purchases on Leawo are offered at the bottom of the activity page, and other products covering video, audio, phone data, e-book, etc. at more favorable costs. For more details, please view Leawo's official site.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.