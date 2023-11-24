China Issues Vision For Belt And Road Coop. In Next Decade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- China on Friday published a document to present the vision and measures for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in the next decade, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The document, titled "Vision and Actions for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Brighter Prospects for the Next Decade," was formulated on the basis of summarizing BRI achievements and experience over the past decade, the report said.

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has developed into a popular international public good and a cooperation platform that adds new growth drivers to the global economy, with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations participating in it, Xu Jianping, an official of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.

Data shows that from 2013 to October 2023, total imports and exports between China and participating countries surpassed USD 21 trillion, and China's direct investment in BRI partner countries topped USD 270 billion, according to Xu. "The prospects of jointly building the BRI are tremendously bright," Xu said.

In the next decade, all parties will be encouraged to strive toward equal cooperation and mutual benefit, propelling Belt and Road cooperation into a new phase characterized by high-quality development, the document read.

It also specified five objectives, namely building a smoother and more efficient connectivity network, ensuring comprehensive and practical cooperation to reach new levels, elevating the sense of gain and fulfillment for the peoples of all participating countries, establishing a new system to support China's open economy at a more advanced stage, and popularizing the vision of a global community of shared future.

Policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, people-to-people ties and cooperation in new fields are the key areas and directions for Belt and Road cooperation in the next decade, according to the document.

Kuwait was among the first countries to sign an agreement on the BRI, which was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. (end)

