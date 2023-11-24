Kuwait Urges Iran To Cooperate With The IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has called on Iran to pursue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and fully adhere to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) set according to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

The official Kuwaiti stand was expressed by member of the permanent mission of the State of Kuwait at the UN in Vienna, counselor Bashar Al-Duwaisan, addressing a session of the IAEA Board of Governors for talks on verification and monitoring of the nuclear activities in Iran.

The State of Kuwait looks forward to Iran's endorsement and execution of the additional protocol so the agency would be able to present credible confirmation on nonexistence of undeclared nuclear materials and activities in the republic of Iran, counselor Al-Duwaisan said.

He touched on some points in the report of the IAEA director general dating on November 15, 2023, where he affirmed anew the agency's tasks were affected with Tehran's back down from honoring its obligations, on February 23, 2021, as warranted by the comprehensive task plan.

Al-Duwaisan also indicated that the agency's latest report re-affirmed that the IAEA would not be able to re-establish its monitoring mechanisms of the nuclear activities in that country due to the government decision to abstain from adhering to the obligations with the agency. (end)

