Cautious Calm Prevails Along S. Lebanese Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Cautious calm prevailed along the southern Lebanese border on Friday, with the start of the humanitarian truce in Gaza at 7 am local time this morning.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that western and central villages in the south are witnessing a state of cautious calm as no action from the occupation forces was reported.

The Israeli occupation forces, until midnight, bombed the outskirts of the towns of Marwahin, Yarine and Ayta Al-Shaab, while enemy reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly over the Tyre district and the coastline.

A humanitarian pause came into effect in the Gaza Strip at 7 am local time this morning following an Israeli occupation aggression on the territory since October 7, leaving over 15,000 martyrs, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and at least 36,000 others injured. (end)

