Medialink To Join Anime Festival Asia Singapore For The First Time

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 - Medialink, the leading intellectual property (IP) management company mainly focusing on content distribution and brand licensing, announced its participation as an exhibitor in Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 (AFASG23), Southeast Asia's largest and most followed J-Culture & ACG (Anime, Comics and Games) festival. From a 2-metre tall Jujutsu Kaisen inflatable to original merchandise from Japanese and Chinese anime titles, fans will be spoilt for choice with an array of photo opportunities and shopping options.







Medialink makes its debut in Anime Festival Asia, bringing in exclusive merchandise and experiences from Jujutsu Kaisen series, ?OSHI NO KO?, Chainsawman, Blue Lock, and Haikyu!!. The 108-sq metre booth will be located next to Akiba Stage, a popular zone in the AFASG23. Please don't miss the Lucky Bags too!

Capture your festival memories with a photo with Yuji Itadori

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen series can show their love for its main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, in real life as Medialink brings a 2-metre inflatable figure into the festival grounds. this rare photo opportunity will certainly provide festival attendees with a special visual treat.

The booth will also include a dcor wall featuring popular anime Heaven Official's Blessing & Link Click. Official merchandise will be available for sale at the booth. Attendees can stand to win original merchandise when they take part in these activities:





Heaven Official's Blessing & Link Click Postcard: Follow the official accounts, Post a photo on your own X or INS with the hashtag #TGCF or #LinkClink

Heaven Official's Blessing Paper Fan: Take part in a mini game at the booth Mini gift: Present at Photo booth Dress in Costume attire from 'Heaven Official's Blessing' or 'Link Click'.



Jujutsu Kaisen series: Hand puppets of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto in high school uniform, which will be launched in Singapore

?OSHI NO KO?: Baby Plush of lead characters Aqua and Ruby with mini pen light, which will be launched in Singapore

Haikyu!!: Backpacks that will be launched in Singapore

Chainsawman: Pochita Plush & backpack Blue Lock: Character Acrylic Stands

It's shoppers galore at the Medialink booth with official merchandise across various popular titles available in Singapore for the first time.Key highlights include items that are launched exclusively at AFASG23 as well as lucky bags. Items are available while stocks last:For more information and updates on Medialink, please check out:Medialink Instagram:Medialink facebook:Dates: 24 - 26 November 2023Location: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 4Booth Number: Booth K01Hashtag: #medialink #Animall #anione #AFASG23 #jujutsukaisen #oshinoko #chainsawman #haikyu #bluelock

About Medialink

Medialink Group Limited (Stock Code: 2230) is a leading intellectual property (IP) management company headquartered in Hong Kong, with business in China, Japan and Southeast Asia, actively promoting cultural exchanges through its IP, bringing high-quality entertainment to the whole of Asia.

Founded in 1994, its business mainly focuses on content distribution and brand licensing, and is also involved in content production, distribution arrangements and animation product development. The Group invests and cooperates closely with media content licensors to distribute media content related to animation, variety shows, TV dramas, animated and live-action movies. At the same time, it also obtains copyright licensing from various brand licensors in the Asia-Pacific region, including merchandising rights and location-based entertainment rights and promotion rights.

The Group has its own animation platform Ani-One Asia - its YouTube channel has more than 3.6 million subscribers and more than 722 million views; in addition, the group also has its own e-commerce platform Ani-Mall, selling animation products and exclusive anime boutique.



