(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Reckitt's Customer Review eCommerce campaign successfully leveraged data insights to refine ad targeting and content strategies, driving a significant fivefold increase in Return-on-Ad-Spent (ROAS) in just one month

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Reckitt Hong Kong was awarded Bronze in 'Best eCommerce Campaign - Content Marketing' and shortlisted for the newly launched category of 'Best Use of Analytics and Data Insights' at Marketing Interactive's Asia eCommerce Awards 2023, recognising an exemplary performance of the Customer Review eCommerce Campaign, in which the refined ad targeting strategies and ad content with a 'human touch' drove a significant growth of 533% in ROAS in June, compared to the average of offer-centric eCommerce campaigns from January to May 2023. The recognitions are testaments to Reckitt's efforts in putting consumers first and its ongoing commitment to constantly seeking out new opportunities effectively to cater to the evolving market needs. The campaign successfully captured the interest of the target segment and built up confidence in Reckitt's brands and products with the help of genuine reviews embedded into the promotional ad messaging.To drive hygiene awareness and cleaning product usage to encourage Hong Kong people to maintain good hygiene in a post-COVID environment, Reckitt scaled up its eCommerce efforts by launching promotional ad campaigns for its household hygiene brands Dettol, Vanish, and Woolite this year. It leveraged the shopper profile insights from research data to identify the potential gaps in its advertising strategies targeting younger audiences to maximise the ad campaign's effectiveness. The insights showed that younger consumers most likely had less experience with household cleaning and were, therefore, more likely to stick with their current cleaning products and brands. The insights offered a solid foundation for the ad campaigns. Reckitt turned the analytics into action by expanding its ad targeting to include interest filters that engage light and younger user segments and refining the retargeting lines to exclude audiences who regularly purchase Reckitt's products online, as well as adopting a more soft-selling approach to their advertisements which appeal to the younger audiences.Reckitt's growth strategy is anchored to consumer demand, leading to creating an ad campaign with a personal and engaging touch by incorporating genuine user reviews in a more vital way to cater to the target segment's needs and behaviours. The goal was to increase the confidence of Reckitt's product brands, especially among new target groups in the final stages of their buying journey. Reckitt adopted a social commerce approach to include Customer Reviews on Meta to achieve this goal in June. It featured real user feedback, ratings, and product usage tips within the ads, which significantly differed from the previous strategies solely driven by offers and discounts. As a result of the campaign, Reckitt recorded an expansion in younger users between the ages of 25 and 39 by nine percentage points compared with previous promotions. The redefined strategy helped Reckitt establish a more personal connection with its target audience, driving higher engagement and sales.'The recognition from the Asia eCommerce Awards stands as a testament to our success in deploying strategic and precise approaches, brilliantly harnessed across various channels, with a particular emphasis on social media. I am proud to share that we have successfully expanded our user portfolio by creating and promoting engaging and relevant content on the right channels to the right audience at the right time. We are constantly refining our approach to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry and continue to safeguard the health of consumers in pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world,' saidHashtag: #ReckittHongKong

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of close to 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us, at





* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies



