Protecting Children In A Digital World Is A Moral Imperative Of Our Era

(MENAFN- Asia Times) When you meet a child who has gone through the trauma of sexual exploitation and abuse, you never forget it.

In Southeast Asia, millions of child sexual exploitation images are downloaded, copied, forwarded, and shared in the blink of an eye, perpetuating trauma and stigma. In the borderless world of the Internet, national law-enforcement agencies find themselves limited.

Behind every abusive video and image is the life of a child, forever altered.



Asia already registers the highest rate of child Internet users globally. Alarmingly, up to one in five Internet-using children in ASEAN has experienced child sexual exploitation and abuse online. With Internet use continuing to grow rapidly, all signs suggest this frightening number will only increase over time.