Global Markets Eye BOJ Response As Inflation Quickens

Japan's economic landscape is undergoing a subtle shift as core consumer price growth picked up slightly in October, following a brief easing the previous month.



The countrywide core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.9% year on year in October, government reveals, compared with the 3% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation had slowed to 2.8% in September from 3.1% in August, the first time it was below 3% since August 2022.

This fresh data published on Friday have sparked debate among domestic and international investors about the potential for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to reconsider its monetary stimulus measures.

A potential rollback of such policies could send ripples through global markets, impacting various asset classes and reshaping investor sentiment.