El Niño: An Investment Case

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This year sees the return of El Niño, a natural climate event that occurs every two to seven years. El Niño originates in the Pacific Ocean along the equator

causing waters there to become much warmer than usual, which gives rise to extreme weather phenomena.



El Niño returns at a time when the global climate crisis has reached an unprecedented peak. And it will make the crisis worse. Scientists believe that this year's record high temperatures combined with El Niño will produce even more severe weather across the globe.



The Asia-Pacific region, already highly vulnerable to disasters, is expected to be one of the most affected by El Niño. Even more extreme droughts and more tropical cyclones triggering flooding and landslides are expected across the region this year and into the early months of 2024, resulting in more lives being lost, damaging homes and infrastructure and leading to higher economic costs.

The prospect of this double Climate-El Niño crisis is daunting. It is however also an opportunity to accelerate actions with a view to anticipate, mitigate, and adapt to the weather events that are coming.