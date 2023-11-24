Three Indians Win Big With Emirates Draw FAST5

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 11:18 AM

Over the weekend, as India held its breath during a highly anticipated Cricket World Cup final, another exciting draw was held on a global scale. While India came close to cricket glory, three Indians found themselves close to winning the grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years with Emirates Draw FAST5 !

Amidst the excitement, Emirates Draw FAST5 had three guaranteed raffle draw winners. Two of these fortunate individuals, Sreepathy Santosh Kumar, and Taranum Sameer, seamlessly connected their hopes with the game, playing from their homes in India. Meanwhile, Mohanan Vidyadharan, a resident of the UAE, witnessed his dreams come true, showcasing the global impact of this unique draw.

The fortunate FAST5 Raffle winners – Sreepathy Santosh Kumar won Dh75,000, Mohanan Vidyadharan celebrated a well-deserved Dh50,000, and Taranum Sameer secured Dh25,000.

Their stories serve as powerful testimonials to the far-reaching influence of Emirates Draw FAST5, where every ticket becomes a passport to endless possibilities.

Sreepathy Santosh Kumar – A Provider at Heart

Sreepathy, who has never even been to the UAE, discovered Emirates Draw online, proof of the game's global reach. The 38-year-old, who works as a research associate in the city of Hyderabad, is the sole breadwinner of his family.

“I don't make much money, so I think carefully before spending. I participated in Emirates Draw hoping to win and provide more for my loved ones, but I still can't believe I won,” comments in excitement.

Sreepathy started playing in August this year, occasionally due to financial constraints, choosing his numbers based on his two children and wife's birthdays. With his Dh75,000 win thanks to Emirates Draw FAST5 , he will invest in his first property, finally able to have a place he can truly call his own.

Taranum Sameer – Investing in Education

While Taranum a homemaker from Mumbai, discovered Emirates Draw through social media. Mother to three beautiful daughters, she started playing Emirates Draw two months ago and won Dh25,000 with FAST5 in less than three months later.

“This prize will go towards my daughters' education. My eldest is preparing for medical school, and this will support her studies,” says the 43-year-old.

For Taranum, this win was an unexpected blessing that has encouraged her to continue playing and encourages others to do the same. This time, her sights are set on the Emirates Draw MEGA7 Dh100 million grand prize, the largest in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa!

Mohanan Vidyadharan – First Time Charm

Then there's Mohanan, a 50-year-old real-estate Public Relations Officer originally from Kerala, living in Dubai for the last twenty years. It seems the universe had grand plans for Mohanan, as his experience with Emirates Draw brought him the Dh50,000 FAST5 win.

“I've bought tickets for other games before and unfortunately never had the chance to celebrate a win. This was my first experience with Emirates Draw but won't be my last,” he mentions with a laugh.

From now on, Mohanan will 'Play More to Win More' and will be using his win to support his wife and children back in India.

