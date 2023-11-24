Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Major Highway To Abu Dhabi Police Warn Of Delays

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 11:50 AM
Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 12:02 PM
The Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Friday.
Taking to X, the authority said the incident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after the Expo Bridge.
Motorists are advised to drive safely and be extra cautious.
