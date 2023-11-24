LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Goes Into Effect

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza formally began. Watch this page for more live updates .

[12pm Doha Time]

Fuel trucks and humanitarian aid began to flow into the Gaza Strip at a greater pace through the Rafah land crossing.

According to Egyptian media, seven fuel trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing immediately after the pause went into force today at 7 am Palestine local time, noting that 60 humanitarian aid trucks are also being brought in as a first batch today.



Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, hours after the start of a four-day truce, on November 24, 2023. Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP

----

[10:26am Doha Time] IN PHOTOS: Palestinians return to their Khan Younis homes

Palestinians who had taken refuge in temporary shelters return to their homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during the first hours of a four-day humanitarian pause on November 24, 2023. Photos by AFP



Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP



Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP



Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

-----

[10am Doha Time] Officials at Rafah crossing confirm entry of aid into Gaza

Al Jazeera reported that the spokesperson of the Rafah crossing administration has confirmed the entry of aid and fuel trucks into the Gaza Strip

This is following its earlier report about the first aid trucks crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

“We expect 230 trucks to enter today,” the spokesperson said.

----

[9:55am Doha Time] Palestinian Authority receives list of hostages slated for release

A list with the names of 39 Palestinians who are expected to be released today has been received by the Palestinian Authority.

“We are also hearing that that list may not be the final,” said a Jazeera reporter from Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

-----

[9am Doha Time] Al Jazeera reported that aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

-----

[8am Doha Time] The Humanitarian Pause Agreement in the Gaza Strip, which was reached through Qatar's mediation, in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, went into force at 7am Palestine local time for four days, subject to extension.



This is the first pause of its kind since the start of the violent Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip on October 7th, which has so far resulted in the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.