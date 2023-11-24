Palestinian Authority Receives List Of Hostages Slated For Release

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
A list with the names of 39 Palestinians who are expected to be released today has been received by the Palestinian Authority.
“We are also hearing that that list may not be the final,” said a Jazeera reporter from Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
“We do know for certain that no Palestinian families have as yet been informed with regards to whether or not their loved ones will be one of the people on that list of 39 names.”
