Dublin Violence After Knife Attack Of A Level Unseen In Decades: Police

Dublin: Violence that erupted in Dublin after three children were injured in a knife attack was of a level not seen for decades, Ireland's police commissioner said on Friday.
"What we saw last night was an extraordinary outbreak of violence," Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said. "These are scenes that we have not seen in decades."
