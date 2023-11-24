Experts Discuss Fintech Market Revamping Tech Trends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's fintech sector is advancing into modern technology as latest trends persist to take shape in the region. During a panel discussion hosted by The Business Year at the Fairmont Doha, Ahmed Al Munayes, Managing Director - Qatar at the Tap Payments, David Cook, CEO at the Sharq Insurance and Sami Zaitoon, Managing Partner at the Moore Qatar expounded on the evolving sector with the latest innovations such as artificial intelligence.

David Cook, CEO at the Sharq Insurance pointed out that the group has been“recognised” for their digital technology in the region and commenced with evaluating the experience valuations.

“We created a mobile application,” said Cook stating that it is fundamental to create an identity and to be the“face of human”

Cook highlighted that the company uses the AI technology, which will be the user and will scan their modernisation every moment aiming to reshaping the trends,” he said.

The official also noted that Sharq Insurance created a virtual property service in order to evaluate and structure modern technologies using energy. He also mentioned that Cyber is another focal point that has huge implications about privacy.“We search the World Wide Web, and we find out everything regarding the business and this is just an example of what we've generated in the space to the experience,” he added.

The Officials at the Tap Payments and Moore Qatar also remarked that the latest tech trends including Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Data and Learning, AI and Machinery has seen significant strides in the region and beyond.

This has eventuated in reshaping the industry, boosting vital economic growth.