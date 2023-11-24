Three Diamonds Storms To Al Ghashamiah Cup Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani-owned Three Diamonds clinched the Al Ghashamiah Cup as jockey Szczepan Mazur sparkled with four consecutive victories in Al Rayyan yesterday.

Trainers Hamad Al Jehani and MHK Al Attiyah also relished a day to remember bagging trebles on the eventful Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 10th Al Rayyan Meeting.

Al Jehani-trained Three Diamonds defeated Toromona, ridden by Tomas Lukasek, by three quarters of a length in a thrilling 2000m feature race for Thoroughbred Conditions capping a phenomenal day for Mazur at the Al Rayyan racecourse. Faleh Bughanaim rode Al Shaqab Racing's Subahiyah to third place in the race.



Szczepan Mazur steers Three Diamonds to Al Ghashamiah Cup win. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

In what was the penultimate contest on the 10-race card, Mazur piloted Al Jehani-trained Maguroor to a neck victory over Hargan in the 1850m Purebred Arabian Conditions to complete his hat-trick.

Mazur registered his first two victories, riding Al Attiyah-trained horses with Al Jeryan Stud-owned AJS Al Mared giving the jockey his first title of the day after outpacing Jean de Mieulle-trained Hazzam by half a length in the 1600m Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95.

The Polish rider then guided Al Buraq – also in the colours of Al Jeryan Stud – to a comfortable three-and-a-half length triumph in the 1850m Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2).

Trainer Al Jehani had registered his first title yesterday when Mr Saturday sealed three quarters of a length victory in the 1600m Thoroughbred Novice Plate with jockey Gerald Mosse in the saddle.

Also yesterday, De Mieulle-trained Austral under Olivier d'Andigne stormed to win in the Thoroughbred Graduation Plate, while Lukas Delozier steered Kadupul to a convincing win in the Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85.

The first three races were won by Full Gambit, Al Attiyah-trained AJS Najma and Ihtisham respectively.

The contest will now shift to the Al Uqda Racecourse which will host its second meeting of the season tomorrow. The seven-race day will culminate with the feature offering the Al Rakayat Cup.