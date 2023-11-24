Coffee, Tea, And Chocolate Festival Opens At Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate (CTC) Festival's sixth edition commenced at Expo 2023 Doha yesterday. It is located at the Family Zone at Al Bidda Park.

The festival, spanning 10 days until December 2, includes an array of CTC shops and restaurants, along with a kid's area featuring inflatable playgrounds.

CTC Festival General Manager, George Simon projected an attendance ranging from 50,000 to 70,000 visitors throughout the festival's duration. Highlighting the distinctive nature of this edition, Simon stressed the event's integration within Expo 2023.“We have around 50 coffee shops and 10 restaurants, and we also have a kid's area, an entertainment area,” he told The Peninsula.

Moreover, he explained that this edition stands out as a space for families and individuals to relish outdoor festivities, enjoying the pleasant weather.“It's a place where family and people can come, have fun, enjoy the good weather in an outdoor event. The festival will host a daily dose of live entertainment.

Attendees can immerse themselves in a dynamic programme featuring performances, unicycle jugglers, roaming characters, face painting, a live DJ performance, and more.

Among the participating shops include Café del Sur, Serrania Café Gourmet, Best Moments Café, Café Britt, Espresso Lab, Godiva, Kuidaore, Q'Tea, Lalor Coffee Shop, Hillside Bakery, Mockup Coffee, Flames, Segafredo, Dolce Fresco, La Donuteria, Lhardy Café, Tabiboba, Century Hotel Doha, Mediterraneo, Unusual, Tiger Sugar, Sweetio Bar, Go-ssip Bubble Milk Tea, Bubblebee, Bee Sweet Café, Barista Beans, Batateel, and Ivend, among others.

The Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival opens from 2pm to 10pm every Sunday to Wednesday, with extended hours from 3pm to 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

It can be noted that the fifth edition of the festival was conducted early this year in March, also held at Al Bidda Park. Around 25,000 people attended the 10-day festival which surpassed last year's 22,000 tally.