Qatar, Libya Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Labour Sector

Baku: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Minister of Labour, Rehabilitation and Civil Service of the Government of National Unity in Libya H E Ali Al Abed, on the sidelines of the Fifth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation were discussed, especially in the areas of the labour sector, and the Qatari experience in improving the work environment was reviewed.