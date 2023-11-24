-->


Sheikha Alya Discusses Gaza Situation With UN Special Coordinator For Lebanon


11/24/2023 4:28:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon H E Joanna Wronecka, at the headquarters of Qatar's Permanent Mission in New York.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), in addition to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and its impact on the region.

