Aspetar Extends Sports Medicine Excellence From World Cup To Asian Cup

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, is set to continue its legacy of delivering world-class medical services at the upcoming Asian Cup 2023, following its unprecedented success as the exclusive provider of athlete services at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, CEO of Aspetar, said:“Our achievements at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have set a benchmark in providing top-tier medical services to elite athletes, and we are ready to carry this legacy forward to the Asian Cup 2023.”

Aspetar's achievements at the World Cup have set a benchmark in providing top-tier medical services to elite athletes. The hospital's commitment to excellence was evident in its role as the exclusive provider of athlete services for all 32 participating teams, team delegations, and FIFA VIPs.

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM), titled“Medical services at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” highlights Aspetar's pivotal role in addressing diverse medical needs during the tournament. The study found that medical imaging was the most requested service, with MRI being the most utilised modality.

The mandated scope of the team medical services was to provide medical care to the 832 athletes, but also to 1300 FIFA accredited team delegations and FIFA staff, 130 match officials as well as a number of tournament VIPs.

Aspetar assessed 167 athletes in the polyclinic, and conducted 143 radiology examinations on 94 athletes, with MRI being the most utilised modality (67%). It also provided 24-hour on-call sports cardiology consultant service for advice and fast-track cardiac assessments to players. Additionally, the hospital introduced a pioneering dental kit for oral and dental injuries, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region.

As it prepares for the Asian Cup 2023, Aspetar is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in supporting the health and performance of elite athletes.

Aspetar's experts organised and participated in workshops to equip medical teams and doctors with the knowledge and skills needed to provide exceptional care to athletes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Aspetar's National Sports Medical Programme (NSMP) medical facilities were offered to participating teams, including equipment, at designated training venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The hospital also offered additional support to each team upon request, including additional medical and recovery support, cardiology assessment at team headquarters, and pre-World Cup cardiac screening for all teams.

Expanding its facilities in preparation for the World Cup, Aspetar increased its inpatient rooms from 25 to 50 and renovated its outpatient clinics. The medical centre was dedicated solely to competition players to ensure the highest level of security and confidentiality.