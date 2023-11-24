ILO, Unions Urged To Investigate Offences Against Palestinian Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Baku: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri participated in the opening session of the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM), held under the theme 'Innovative Solutions and Digitization of Labour and Employment Services in the OIC Member States', in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The participation of the Ministry of Labour with a high-level delegation in the event comes within the framework of its efforts to enhance communication with the OIC member states and discuss the latest developments in the labour sector. The fifth session of ICLM was attended by a number of ministers of labour and representatives of employers and workers from the OIC countries.

The Minister stressed that Qatar has taken a developmental approach to contribute to achieving its National Vision 2030 and reaching digital transformation in all institutions, noting that the digital transformation of labour sector services is one of the most important priorities given the challenges associated with the future of the labour market.

In his address at the inaugural session, he underscored the ministry's dedication to enhancing the digital infrastructure in the labour sector and introducing a range of e-services. He noted the ongoing updates and developments in these services. The digital transformation strategy, he pointed out, is directed towards offering all services electronically, eliminating paper usage, thereby accelerating transaction processes and simplifying procedures.

The Minister highlighted the crucial role of digital transformation in shaping policies pertinent to Qatar's labour market. He mentioned that the Ministry of Labour is in the process of creating an essential interactive database for the labour market, utilising artificial intelligence to enhance data gathering, analysis, and distribution to address present and future requirements.

Furthermore, he noted that the Digital Transformation Management Unit within the Ministry of Labour is committed to developing, updating, and initiating close to 80 e-services and transactions. He unveiled plans for the introduction of a comprehensive electronic system for all services in the near future, particularly targeting companies that adhere to legal provisions.

The Minister said:“The convening of the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Ministers of Labour comes, while the World is witnessing the massacres and atrocious violations of the provisions of international laws and international humanitarian law, which are repeatedly committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in flagrant violation of their basic rights, foremost of which is their right to life.”

He stressed that the heinous crimes and violations committed against civilians in the Palestinian territories target their lives and destroy all the necessities of life, pointing out that these crimes are followed by economic repercussions that push workers and residents into an unprecedented spiral of deprivation and poverty and contribute to increasing the suffering of Palestinian workers, whether in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank.

He added,“We followed with great shock the torture, humiliation, stripping of identity documents and forcibly returning them to the Gaza Strip without regard for their human rights.” He elaborated that these evident and undeniable realities place governments, organisations, and international trade unions at a crossroads where they must make decisions guided by humanitarian and legal principles. This involves striving for a safe and healthy work environment that ensures the provision of dignified employment opportunities within the occupied territories.

The Minister referred to the decisions of the Arab Labour Organization to condemn the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, condemn all violations and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation authorities, and call for taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety and lives of Palestinian workers and their families.

He urged the International Labour Organization and international trade unions to initiate a thorough investigation into the ongoing violations and offences against Palestinian workers, which have become intolerable. He emphasised the necessity for representatives of the global labour sector to fulfil their genuine and unbiased duty in opposing these transgressions. He also called on ILO's three parties to file complaints against the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian workers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank before international mechanisms, led by ILO.