Ghana Highlights Agro-Export Potential

Doha, Qatar: Ghana aims to increase its horticulture and agro-export to Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as part of its economic drive to boost the agricultural sector and promote the 'grow in Ghana and export from Ghana' initiative.

During a conference on 'Agribusiness opportunities in Ghana within the context of Agritech' hosted by Ghana as part of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 (Expo 2023 Doha) yesterday, stakeholders discussed the latest technology and innovation in Ghana's agricultural sector, building entrepreneurship and opportunities for investors. The event was attended by Ambassador of Ghana to Qatar, H E Mohamed Noureddine Ismail, several Ambassadors accredited to Qatar and the business community.

Speaking at the conference, Samuel Dentu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), lauded the organisation of the Expo in Doha and the importance of horticulture to Ghana's economy. He stressed that Ghana cannot transform economically without the horticultural sector, broad investments, exports and economic transformation.

“The agri-business industry in Ghana offers intriguing investment opportunities in modern agriculture, technology, and sustainability for potential investors,” Dentu said.

Agriculture remains an overwhelming priority for Ghana, as it employs around 45% of the labour force. In 2022, agriculture contributed 18.78% to Ghana's gross domestic product (GDP).

Ghana is the second top producer of cocoa in the world, the main ingredient in chocolate, just behind neighbours Ivory Coast. Both countries produce about two-thirds of the world's supply.

The global horticulture market is estimated at $20 in 2021 and is projected to reach $40 by 2026. Ghana, however, recorded just $3m in export revenues from fruits and vegetables to the GCC in 2022, and authorities are committed to increasing its presence in the region.

“Ghana's participation goal (in the Expo) is to raise awareness and demonstrate Ghana's vision and accomplishment in the agri-business sector to attract investment. It reflects our preparedness to help investors assess the wider African market,” he added, noting that Ghana hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in its capital, Accra.

According to Dentu, Ghana's strategic location makes it a prime location for firms looking for inroads into the African market. Besides, the country's reputation as a secure and hospitable nation that welcomes businesses and investment opportunities is an added incentive to prospective investors. Amoateng said the government has established several advisory ministries and efficient agencies such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), GEPA, Ghana Freezones Authority, Ghana Exim Bank, and Ghana Tourism Authority to support investors.

“The country is open for investors to put their capital in the horticultural sector, especially in areas such as greenhouse agriculture. The government is committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, mainly how the government aims to make Ghana the best business investment destination in Africa,” he added.

During the conference, the Manager of GEPA Market Hub, Banda Zakaria, discussed the major crops produced and the non-traditional exports in Ghana. He disclosed that the West African nation aims to rake in over $25bn from NTEs in the next nine years.

Academia from Ghanaian institutions, the University for Development Studies and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, discussed how educational institutions can drive development in the sector and attract investment.

Another speaker, David Ofori from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), highlighted technology and innovative solutions being applied across the agricultural sector. Ofori underlined initiatives to facilitate youth involvement in agriculture and access to financial and business facilities in the sector.