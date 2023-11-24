Technology Holdings Advises Management Consulting Led Digital Transformation Specialist, WINNING Consulting On Its Strat...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Technology Holdings , a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Lisbon headquartered management and technology consulting firm WINNING Consulting on its strategic sale to Alan Allman Associates , an ecosystem of Digital Transformation companies headquartered in France and listed on the Euronext.

WINNING Consulting is an award-winning data driven management and technology consulting firm with digital transformation execution capabilities across Iberia. Established in 2012, today the company has more than 250 employees and is renowned as the first consulting company in the world to adopt in all its activities the scientific management model and has partnerships with leading digital transformation platforms, including, Microsoft, UIPath, Celonis, Bonita BPM amongst others.

With the acquisition of WINNING Consulting, Alan Allman Associates further develops their Management Consulting capabilities, reinforces its strategy of strong hyper-specialized brands and expands its reach across Iberia including Portugal and Spain.

“Technology Holdings was our key partner throughout the process. The team demonstrated enormous professionalism, knowledge and dedication throughout the process. Their knowledge of the Management Consulting & Digital Transformation space is unparalleled. I would particularly highlight their ability to attract players with global potential and characteristics that fit within the requirements we had defined. The journey is complex, and without them it would have been impossible to reach the finish line successfully.” said Leandro F. Pereira, CEO of WINNING Consulting .

Vivek Subramanyam , Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said,“We are delighted to have closed this transaction in the Management Consulting and Digital Transformation space. This is our 33rd Digital Transformation transaction and 22nd Consulting transaction which underscores our deep expertise in the field. We are pleased with the outcome achieved for the company and excited about the possibilities ahead for WINNING Consulting in combination with Alan Allman Associates.”

