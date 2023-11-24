(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG
Unternehmen: NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 24.11.2023
Kursziel: € 11,30 (old: € 10,50)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald
Strong Q3 bottom-line leads to another upgrade; chg. Yesterday, NFON released a strong set of Q3 results. While recurring
revenues were in line with our estimates, the company provided a
significant beat on the bottom line. Q3 recurring revenues came in at € 19, up 5.3% yoy (eNuW: € 19) based
on a slightly increased seat base of 646k (+3.7% yoy; eNuW: 650k) following
successful key customer gains as well as the cross- and up-selling of
premium solutions to both, new and existing customers. Total sales
increased 1.1% yoy to € 20 (eNuW: € 21m), implying a strong recurring
revenue ratio of 94.4% (+3
yoy). Adj. EBITDA increased substantially by 274% yoy to € 2.6m, which is a
strong beat on our estimate of € 1.5m. Main drivers of the significant
profitability improvements were an improved gross margin of 84.5% (+2
yoy) as well as the imposed efficiency measures, which gained traction
quicker than anticipated. In detail: Personnel costs decreased 10% yoy
following a 14% staff reduction. Moreover, marketing costs significantly
declined by 51% yoy as the new management is focusing on more efficient
marketing
measures (e.g. channel marketing). Against this backdrop, management is lifting its adj. EBITDA guidance for
the second time this year to now € 8-8 (prior: € 6-7m). We regard the
upgrade as sensible and the new outlook as achievable, given the strong Q3
release, and position ourselves at the mid-point (eNuW: € 8.0m). The ARR
guidance (3-9% yoy growth & >88% ratio) was confirmed. New CTO announced. Starting January 1st, Andreas Wesselmann will take over
as CTO to lead NFON's path toward a data driven organization, which should
in turn enhance the scalability of the platform. Previously, Wesselmann was
part part of SAP's Global Leadership Team where he has proven his ability
to expand and improve existing cloud solutions in a cost efficient manner. In our view, the release fully confirms that the turnaround remains in full
swing as NFON is seen to continuously grow profitably based in the still
underpenetrated European PBX market. We confirm our BUY recommendation with an increased PT of € 11.30 (old: €
10.50) based on DCF.
