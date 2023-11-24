(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nabaltec AG
Unternehmen: Nabaltec AG
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 24.11.2023
Kursziel: € 31,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Q3 review: better-than-feared margin thanks to boehmite; chg Q3 sales decreased by 12% yoy to € 49 (eNuW: € 50) as a result of
continued weak end markets, which left a particularly strong mark on the
group's Specialty Alumina segment (-24% yoy to € 14). Positively, demand
for its high-margin product boehmite, which has been weak for more than one
year, has begun to pick up. This explains the“only” 6% sales decline of
the Functional Fillers segment to € 53. In fact, monthly sales volumes
should have improved from ~450t to roughly 600t as customers across Eastern
Europe are gradually (but slowly) ramping up battery production volumes and
Asian customers are slowly reverting back to regular orders. Q3 EBIT came in better than feared at € 4.6m (eNuW: € 3.4m), a 9.3% margin
driven by the improved product mix (higher boehmite and lower Specialty
Alumina sales shares) and slightly lower input costs (vs. previous
quarters) that compensated for general labour cost inflation. FY guidance confirmed. At the beginning of August, the company adjusted its
FY23 guidance to a 4-6% yoy sales decline (eNuW: 5% with an EBIT margin of
6-8% (eNuW new: 7.8%). While we still expect Nabaltec to meet the mid-point
of the sales guidance, the upper end of the EBIT margin guidance should be
in reach (9M: 8.4% margin), implying a margin of only 5.8% in Q4. Balance sheet remains strong. At the end of Q3, Nabaltec's balance sheet
featured roughly € 15m net cash (€ 93m cash, € 15m short-term financial
assets and € 90m debt). During the next 2-3 years, the company looks set to
invest roughly € 45m into expanding production capacities of boehmite and
APYRAL, a gap filler that is mixed with glues used in battery packs/EVs to
redirect heat away from the
cells. Fully utilized boehmite and APYRAL capacity expansions would yield €
65-70m incremental sales and € 16m EBIT. What to expect from 2024e. Nabaltec is seen to return to slight growth,
thanks to stabilizing sales of core products, environmental friendly flame
retardants, and a gradually improving order momentum for boehmite and
APYRAL as European EV and battery productions are ramping up. The resulting
improvement of the product mix and slight raw material/energy price
deflation should allow for further expanding
margins. Beyond 2024e, core products should also return to structural
growth, in our view. Nabaltec remains a BUY with an unchanged € 31 PT, based on FCFY 2024e.
