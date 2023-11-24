Odisha Ships First Consignment Of Cashew Nuts To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (KNN) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry facilitated Odisha's first consignment of cashew nuts to Bangladesh.

The consignment, comprising two tonnes of premium quality cashew nuts, was exported by Paaf Global Pvt Ltd. The cashew nuts were sourced from 'Passion Gourmet', a company run by a dynamic women entrepreneur in the state.

Managing director of Paaf Global Ltd Subrata Ghosh said,“It is not only a significant achievement for the cashew industry in Odisha but also reflects the potential for growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector between India and Bangladesh.”

“The initiative not only holds promise for the economic prosperity of the region but also aligns with the broader vision of a self-reliant India, developing entrepreneurship and sustainable agricultural export,” Ghosh said.

As per reports, subsequent shipments of cashew nuts from Odisha are being planned for some other global destinations including Bahrain and Qatar.

In order to mark this historic occasion, APEDA in collaboration with the Odisha government organised an export-oriented capacity development Programme here on Thursday.

Farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and farmer-producer companies (FPCs) were sensitised and inspired to venture into the field of agriculture exports. The programme aimed at encouraging them to become exporters besides eliminating middlemen from the supply chain, thus maximising farmers' income.

The shipment was both virtually and physically flagged off by chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dav in the presence of principal secretary of. Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee, principal secretary of MSME department Swaswat Mishra.

(KNN Bureau)