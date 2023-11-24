Elevate Your Living Spaces With Crompton's Newly Launched Deco Batten Lighting Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bringing over 80 years of diversified lighting expertise, India's legacy brand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation -

the ' Deco Batten ' Lights . Renowned for its commitment to quality and trust, the new Crompton Deco Batten Lights are set to transform your living space with a blend of style, design and superior functionality that delivers ' Fancy Lighting ' and creates an atmosphere that accentuates your decor.



Crompton Deco Batten Lights





In the constantly shifting landscape of interior décor, consumer preferences have evolved and are seeking more than just basic lighting solutions. This is because of the growing demand for lighting fixtures that not only provide illumination but also enhance the ambiance and aesthetics of living spaces. Moreover, consumers invest a significant portion of their renovation budgets in the living room - a space where they spend the most time and host guests. Today, they also seek to transform their living spaces with lighting that offers both comfort and a cozy ambiance. With a deep understanding of their needs - Crompton's new Deco Batten range is here to not only brighten up their living space but also accentuate the decor, revolutionizing home lighting.





Speaking about the company's newly launched living space lighting product, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head , Lighting at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "In today's modern household, lighting has become an integral element in the realm of home renovation. It's not just about brightening up spaces; it's about creating an ambiance that reflects personal style and elevates the overall decor. We understand that consumers are not merely seeking light fixtures but lighting experiences that transform their living spaces into showcases of both beauty and functionality. Our innovation lies in delivering style and glare-free illumination that doesn't compromise brightness. With the Deco Batten series, we offer a comprehensive solution for consumers, ranging from good to better and best, ensuring that they can light up their spaces with style.”





Crompton's commitment to redefining your living space shines through its wide range of superior products, meticulously designed to enhance your home in every way. Some of the key features of the Deco Batten Lights include:







Superior Lighting Performance: The Deco Batten range achieves 100 Lumens Per Watt (LPW), ensuring efficient illumination and energy savings

4Kv Surge Protection: Equipped with 4Kv surge protection, Deco Batten fixtures are resilient against voltage spikes and power surges, ensuring product durability

Wider Light Spread: The series provides an even and wide light spread, eliminating dark spots and delivering uniform illumination Low Glare: Deco Batten's low-glare design offers gentle, eye-friendly lighting, enhancing comfort and visual appeal





The price range for Crompton's Deco Batten is

Rs. 699.00. Available across all Crompton authorized retail outlets across India as well as on leading ecommerce platforms, this new innovation is all set to present the perfect lighting for the varied moments of your day.





