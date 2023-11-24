Some Afghan Politicians Come Together In Moscow

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Some Afghan politicians and officials of the past government have held a meeting in Moscow, the capital of Russia, according to a media report on Friday.

The huddle titled 'Justified Peace and Sustainable Progress' was attended by some Afghan politicians on November 24 in Moscow.

The gathering was organized by the Just Russia party with the support of the country's Science Academy.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) headed by Ahmad Masoud in a statement said that NRF Head Ahmad Masoud arrived in Russia to attend the gathering.

The conference showed Russia's interest in durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, eradication of extremism, fight against drug trafficking, inception of an inclusive government, a push for humanitarian support and international economic cooperation.

According to the BBC, Ahmad Masoud termed Russia Afghanistan's friend and said:“We gathered in the capital of a country which is the friend of Afghanistan in order to exchange views about Afghanistan between the sitting persons and those listening.”

He demanded the creation of a government in Afghanistan based on election and urged no one should be above the law in such a government.

The acting Afghan government has not reacted to the Moscow Conference so far.

nh

Hits: 64